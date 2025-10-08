Television actress Sara Khan, best known for her roles in Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sapna Babubal ka... Bidaai and Sasural Simar Ka is married! The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with actor-producer Krrish Pathak on Monday (October 6) in a court ceremony. Taking to her Instagram today (October 8), Sara shared the first pictures from her registered marriage. The photos showed the newlyweds in traditional attire, wearing garlands around their necks. The post also included a document from their marriage registration, which she shared along with a note "Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love. The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak,the vows await this DECEMBER - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all." Rumoured Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Get Engaged, Wedding Set for February 2026 – Reports.

‘Bigg Boss 4’ Fame Actress Sara Khan Married Actor-Producer Krrish Pathak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saaraa Khan (@ssarakhan)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sara Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

