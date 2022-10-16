Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in the television show Super Sisters, has reacted to the death of her co-actress. Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Sunday. The police said they have recovered a suicide note that states that the actress took the extreme step because of the turbulence in her personal life. Vaishali Takkar Dies By Suicide; ACP Confirms Recovery of Suicide Note, Says Actress was Harrassed By Ex-Boyfriend.

Muskan took to her Instagram to share a few old pictures of herself with Vaishali. In a heartfelt caption, Muskan wrote: "I don't know why you did this Diddi, I don't want to believe this... totally blank. You were always there for me diddi... hamesha mujhe apni chhoti behen hi mana hain... aapko bohot miss karungi diddi #mysupersister. Miss you Diddi." Vaishali Thakkar Dies by Suicide at 29; Actress Was Best Known for Sasural Simar Ka.

Take a look at her post:

