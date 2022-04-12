We Own This City is an upcoming min-series based on a true story. From the creators of The Wire, the series will focus on the fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. The series stars Jon Bernthal and will release on April 25, 2022 on HBO.

Check Out The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)