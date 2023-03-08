It was just reported that Jon Bernthal would be reprising his role as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, and while there was no official confirmation attached, it looks like the news might be true after all. Taking to his Instagram, Bernthal posted a photo of himself as the Punisher, seemingly confirming the news that he is indeed back. Daredevil Born Again: Jon Bernthal’s Punisher AKA Frank Castle to Return For Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Marvel Show.

Take a Look at Jon Bernthal's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal)

