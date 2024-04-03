Jon Bernthal officially returns as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. The actor, also known for The Walking Dead and The Bear, has previously been confirmed to appear in the hotly anticipated Marvel/Disney+ series alongside Charlie Cox as the titular hero. New pictures of Bernthal in NYC have been posted to social media, creating a buzz. Check it out below! Daredevil–Born Again: Charlie Cox and Margarita Levieva Share Passionate Kiss in Leaked BTS Pics.

BTS Photo From Daredevil: Born Again Sets

BTS look at Jon Bernthal as The Punisher on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ pic.twitter.com/lEgupP5VqY — ScreenTime (@screentime) April 3, 2024

