Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was spotted at the Gabba in Brisbane during the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. She shared a couple of pictures, one of which featured Sagarika Ghatge, the wife of former cricketer Zaheer Khan. Both were seen enjoying themselves at the stadium, with Sara captioning the post: “washed out and feeling blue (in the best way possible).” Sara Tendulkar Spotted Supporting Indian National Cricket Team At The Gabba During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (See Pics).

Sara Tendulkar Enjoys Day at Gabba Despite Rain During India Vs Australia Test Series

