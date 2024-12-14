Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Daughter is often spotted supporting Team India, and the 27-year-old was once again seen seated at The Gabba during the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 on Day 1. Sara could be seen in the stand, where former India cricketer Zaheer Khan could be noticed as well. Sara Tendulkar Joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation As Director, 'Overjoyed' Father Shares Update (See Post).

Sara Tendulkar Spotted Alongside Zaheer Khan

Sara Tendulkar Is There to Support Team India. pic.twitter.com/k7iUbTMsSG — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) December 14, 2024

Sara Tendulkar Seated In The Gabba Stand Balcony

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)