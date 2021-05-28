NSUI has intensified the demand for the cancellation of Class XII Board Exams.

Intensifying its protest demanding the cancellation of Class XII board examinations, the National Students' Union of India (@NSUI), the student wing of #Congress, staged a demonstration outside the Union Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia). pic.twitter.com/YzU7M5MOeb — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)