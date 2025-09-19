In the keenly watched Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) emerged as the dominant force, winning three of the four top posts, including the crucial president’s seat. ABVP’s Aryan Maan secured a decisive victory over NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary to claim the president’s post. The ABVP also bagged the secretary and joint secretary positions, further consolidating its hold on the students’ union. Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) managed to clinch only one post, with Rahul Jhanslaa winning the vice-president’s seat after a strong contest. The results underline ABVP’s continued influence in DU campus politics, though NSUI’s win in the vice-presidential race offered a silver lining to its supporters. DUSU Elections 2025: Bollywood-Backed Flashy Campaigns and Luxury Cars Steal the Spotlight.

DUSU Election 2025 Results

DUSU poll results: ABVP wins 3 seats, including president; NSUI victorious in one. ABVP's Aryan Maan trounces NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary to win president's post in DU students' union. pic.twitter.com/olW7yOexK6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

