The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the detailed date sheet for the CBSE Board Exams 2026 for Class 10 and 12, announced around five months ahead of the exams. Class 10 exams will run from February 17 to March 18, 2026, while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 17 to April 4, 2026, both conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the first edition will conclude by March 6, with the second edition scheduled from May 15 to June 1. Schools have been advised to prepare according to the tentative schedule. Evaluation of answer scripts will begin approximately 10 days after each exam and conclude within 12 days. The dual-session approach for Class 10 aims to reduce pressure and provide students with flexibility. CBSE To Release Class 10 and 12 Results in 2 Phases To Reduce Website Traffic? Board Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Date

Big Update from #CBSE Tentative Date Sheets for Class X & XII 2026 MORE details at https://t.co/Mgv75k9CQ6 pic.twitter.com/SAqQFVoChW — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 24, 2025

