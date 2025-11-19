Today, November 19, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates for 2026. The Assam board exams will begin in February 2026. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Class 10 or HSLC (Matriculation) examination 2026 will begin from February 10, 2026, whereas the Class 12 or HS Final exam (Higher Secondary) 2026 will begin from February 11, 2026. "Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations," his post read. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Centre Grants Sanction to Proceed Probe Against Late Singer’s Death in Singapore, Chargesheet to Be Filed by December 10.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Dates

Important Examination Update 1. The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. 2. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin from 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2025

