The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued an alert regarding the spreading of fake news about paper leaks of class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The board authorities warned that strict action will be taken against the people who indulge in spreading such fake news on social media platforms. CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take "stern action" against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act, said a press release. CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10th, 12th Examination From Tomorrow, Check Details Here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Question Paper Leaked?

