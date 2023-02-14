The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the CBSE Board exam 2023 for Class 10 and 12 from tomorrow. As per the CBSE date sheet 2023, Class 10 exams will be held till March 21, whereas Class 12 exams will be conducted till April 5. CBSE 12 board exam 2023 will begin with Entrepreneurship paper while Class 10 exams will start with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai minor subjects. As per the official notice, the CBSE board exam timings 2023 is 10.30 AM. AP Class 10th Exam Time Table 2023: SSC Exams to Start From April 3, Check Timings and Full Schedule Here.

CBSE Exams 2023:

CBSE to conduct examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 from 15th February to 05th April, this year: CBSE pic.twitter.com/gJzkQXGMwV — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

