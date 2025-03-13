The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that students unable to appear for the Hindi board exam on March 15 due to Holi celebrations will be allowed to take a special exam later. The board clarified that the exam is not postponed and will proceed as scheduled. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that while Holi is on March 14 in most regions, some areas may celebrate on March 15. Considering this, affected students can write the exam on a later date alongside those given special exams, such as national or international sports participants. This decision ensures fairness while maintaining the exam schedule. Students must follow CBSE guidelines to avail of this provision, and further details will be provided by schools. CBSE Exam Delayed at Ranchi Centre: Parents Claim Board Exam Delayed by an Hour Due to ‘Shortage’ of Question Papers, Centre Head Says ‘Holdup Due to Technical Glitch’.

CBSE Board Exams 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class XII Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) board exam will be conducted on March 15, 2025, despite the possibility of Holi celebrations extending to that day in some regions. While the exam will proceed… pic.twitter.com/QDrPVWkuXm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

