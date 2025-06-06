Today, June 6, the Supreme Court granted an extension to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to hold the NEET PG (postgraduate) examination on August 3. It must be noted that the NEET PG exam was initially scheduled to be held on June 15 this year. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih also clarified that no further extension will be granted to NBE. On May 30, the top court had ordered that the NEET PG examination be held only in a single shift. After this, the NBE moved an application to the top court seeking an extension of time to reschedule the examination for a later date, as fresh arrangements would have to be made to comply with the single-shift order. NEET-PG 2025 Postponed: NEET Examination to Be Held in Single Shift as Per Supreme Court Order, NBEMS to Notify New Exam Date Soon.

SC Extends Extension to Hold NEET PG Exam on August 3

