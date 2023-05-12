In yet another incident of animal cruelty, a stray dog was strangulated to death by a few miscreants on Mumbai's Mira Road. The disturbing act was caught on a CCTV installed nearby. In the video, a dog can be seen mercilessly hit by a group of men. One can be seen strangulating the canine, while the other can be seen kicking him. A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Animal Cruelty in Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Stabs Stray Dog With Knife in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Barbaric Act Caught on CCTV Video.

Disturbing Video, Viewer Discretion Advised:

