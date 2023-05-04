A mentally unstable man stabbed a stray dog in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The barbaric act was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the man can be seen approaching the canine. He stops for a moment, takes a knife out and attacks the dog. The animal collapses on the road and runs away. An FIR has been filed in the Vedant Nagar police station in this regard. Maharashtra: Man Kills Pet Dog of Woman for Barking at Him in Aurangabad City.

Mentally Unstable Man Stabs Stray Dog:

