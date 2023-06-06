On social media, a picture of an Egyptian man riding a bike while toting a wrapped mannequin has been shared by several users with a false claim that the man is carrying a dead body. The Rajasthan police refuted the claim in a recent tweet and discovered that the incident actually occurred in Egypt when a bystander captured a picture of a worker at a clothing store moving a mannequin from one shop to another on his bike. Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Dead Body of Sister on Bike After Hospital Fails To Provide Ambulance in Kaushambi, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Police Debunks Fake Claim of Man Carrying Corpse on Bike

