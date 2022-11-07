The National Crime Investigation Bureau recently took to Twitter to share an important information. In its post, the NCIB said that the security of the amount deposited in one's bank account is the responsibility of the bank. "If money is withdrawn from your account fraudulently, then the bank will have to give it back," the tweet stated. The NCIB said that as the per the decision of the National Consumer Commission, if the money has been fraudulently withdrawn from the account, then the bank will be held responsible and not the customer. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Bank Will Be Held Responsible

