Angad Singh Chandok, wanted in India for alleged fraud, was deported from the United States and arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) upon arrival on Saturday, May 24, officials confirmed. Chandok had been on the radar in connection with a pending financial fraud case. More details are awaited. Digital Arrest Case: Hyderabad Police Nab Uttar Pradesh Man Involved in ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud.

CBI Arrests Angad Singh Chandok

Angad Singh Chandok wanted for alleged fraud in India deported from the USA. He has been arrested by the CBI on Saturday: officials. pic.twitter.com/tJu5sJbeVH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2025

