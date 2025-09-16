Airtel’s fight against fraud has reduced financial losses for its customers by nearly 70%, showing progress in protecting users from online threats. In a press release, Bharti Airtel today announced that its anti-fraud steps have led to a major drop in cybercrime complaints. This has been supported by new data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The data shows a 68.7% decrease in financial losses and a 14.3% drop in cybercrime cases on the Airtel network. Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said, "We are on a mission of eliminating Spam and financial frauds for our customers. In the past one year, our AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakhs fraudulent links." The figures were based on a comparison by MHA-I4C between September 2024 and June 2025. Airtel’s Anti-Fraud Initiatives Lead to Massive Decline in Cybercrime Complaints, Cut Customer Financial Losses by Nearly 70%.

Airtel’s Impact in Fight Against Cybercrime

The recent report from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, strongly validates Airtel’s impact in the fight against cybercrime. It highlights a 14.3% drop in overall cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network, with 48.3 billion spam calls detected… pic.twitter.com/FD8qriK3GU — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of of Bharti Airtel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

