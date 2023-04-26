The citizens of Jammu Kashmir can now obtain and save medical fitness and age certificates online in the official documents app 'DigiLocker', an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams Results To Be Available on DigiLocker.

Medical Fitness and Age Certificate on DigiLocker:

Great News for J&K Citizens! Department of Health & Medical Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir is now issuing Medical Fitness and Age Certificates through #DigiLocker. No need to carry physical copy of your important documents. Download App https://t.co/mX77Th7YTK@diprjk pic.twitter.com/ZFidAKc492 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)