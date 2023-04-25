The mark sheets for the UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be available on DigiLocker. Students for classes 10 and 12 can visit the official website of DigiLocker or install the app to view and download DigiLocker Accounts. UP Board Result 2023 Today: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results to Be Announced on upresults.nic.in, Know Time Here.

UP Board Result 2023:

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Class X and XII 2023 #Results are to be #announced soon. Students get your results through #DigiLocker. DigiLocker wishes Good Luck for your results. #UPMSP #Comingsoon #UPBoardresult2023 pic.twitter.com/5IBIH9lNcK — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)