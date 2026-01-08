In a thrilling match, Jammu and Kashmir earned a narrow three-wicket win over Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, thanks to a ton from all-rounder Auqib Nabi. Nabi (114*) scored his maiden List-A hundred off 65 balls, and added a match-winning 182-run stand with Vanshaj Sharma (69*)as J&K chased down 269 with 13 balls to spare after being 90 for 7. Batting first in the Group B encounter, Hyderabad managed 268 for 9, with Aman Rao, Rahul Gahlaut, and Nitesh Reddy contributing with 60, 56, and 54*, respectively. Nabi shone with the ball, picking three wickets as well. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir All-Rounder Picked By DC for INR 8.40 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction

Jammu and Kashmir Earn Stunning Win

Auqib Nabi Scores Maiden List-A Hundred

