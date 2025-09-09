The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, September 9, will be declared shortly. Those who purchased lottery tickets of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names will be announced shortly. Nagaland lottery players can check Tuesday's lucky draw results and winning numbers online. In addition to the Dear Goose lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, and Dear Dwarka, among others.

Nagaland Lottery Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)