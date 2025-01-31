The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery of today, January 31, will be announced from 8 PM onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery is INR one crore. The results of the Dear Seagull Friday weekly lottery are announced from Kohima in Nagaland. While lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 31 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Seagull Friday Here

