Shillong Teer Results Today, January 31 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results today, January 31. Check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers below.

Information Team Latestly| Jan 31, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Mumbai, January 31: The Shillong Teer Results of Friday, January 31, 2025, are being announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Enthusiasts eagerly check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2, as well as the Shillong Teer Result Chart for the latest winning numbers. Popular sessions include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, with results available on meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

Rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural traditions, the Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based betting game that attracts thousands daily. Players follow the Shillong Teer Result Chart closely to track their fortunes. With its blend of tradition and excitement, this unique lottery remains a favorite among gaming enthusiasts. Find the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 31 below. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 31, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for January 31, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.  Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

