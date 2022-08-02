A commuter shared a picture on Twitter asking Bengaluru Traffic Police about a new traffic sign with four black dots on a white surface. "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic. This is put up just before Hope farm signal!", Twitter user Aniruddha Mukharjee said.

Traffic police in the Whitefield area explain the dotted signboard set up in the area. "Dear Sir, That is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road". " Exercise caution while driving". "There is a blind school at hope farm junction where this board is placed".

View Tweet Here:

