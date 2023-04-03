A video of students celebrating a ‘No bag day’ at Women’s Christian College in Chennai has been shared online and it is hilarious to see what students turned up to. Since it was clear to not get a bag, girls are seen getting the weirdest things to carry their stuff in. From pressure cookers to buckets, we see women bringing out some of the funniest things to replace their bags. Manipur: 'No School Bag Day' Receives Good Response.

Students Celebrate ‘No Bag Day’ in Chennai College

