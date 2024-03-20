Mahabubnagar police have arrested three men from Hyderabad in connection with a shoot-out that resulted in the death of 20 stray dogs and severe injuries to six others in Telangana’s Ponakkal village. The main accused, 57-year-old Narasimha Reddy, is alleged to have masterminded the entire incident. According to Mahabubnagar SP Harshvardhan, Reddy sought revenge after his in-laws’ pet dog, Mintu, was killed by stray dogs in early February. Reddy, along with his friends Mohammad Tareeq (44) and Aareq Ahmed (40), traveled from Hyderabad to Ponakkal to carry out the act. Tareeq, a professional shooter, used his licensed gun in the shoot-out. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 16, when the accused drove around the village and opened fire on stray dogs. The incident shocked the village, but police were able to find three eyewitnesses who led cops to the accused. Telangana Shocker: 20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead by Masked Men in Mahbubnagar, Investigation Underway.

20 Street Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana

20 #StreetDogs Shot Down by a man, in revenge for mauled his #PetDog Three people, including a shooter, from #Hyderabad were arrested by Addakal police for the Revenge Killing of a pack of #StrayDogs at Ponnakal village in #Mahabubnagar dist, on Feb 16#Telangana #AnimalCruelty pic.twitter.com/RXHuV8wvvQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)