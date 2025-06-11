After more than a decade-long wait, the Aishbagh Railway Overbridge (ROB) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is set to open by June 15, with 95% of the work reportedly completed. However, concerns are mounting over a near 90-degree turn on the bridge that could pose a serious accident risk, potentially causing vehicles to hit the wall or fall ahead. During a recent site inspection, Urban Development Minister Vishvas Sarang expressed dissatisfaction over repeated delays and directed officials to expedite final work. Once operational, the ROB is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, the station area, and New Bhopal. Sarang also announced upcoming upgrades to Aishbagh Stadium and plans to enhance surrounding access and parking infrastructure. Damoh Road Accident: 8 of a Family Killed As Vehicle Carrying 15 Passengers Fall off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh.

