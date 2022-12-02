A 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in Pune's Bavdhan. The man is now fully recovered and exhibiting no symptoms of the disease, the state health department said. Originally from Nashik, he travelled to Pune on November 6. Earlier, on October 22, he had travelled to Surat. On November 30, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed this Zika virus case. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: City Reports 23 New Cases of Viral Infection in Past 24 Hours, 15 Deaths Till Date.

Zika Virus in Maharashtra:

A case of Zika virus (67-year-old patient) has been detected in Bavdhan, Pune. The patient is originally from Nashik&had travelled to Pune on Nov 6. Earlier, on Oct 22,he had travelled to Surat. On Nov 30, NIV confirmed this Zika virus case.He is well now: Maharashtra Health Dept — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)