Mumbai reported 23 new Measles new cases in the past 24 hours. 15 people have died due to the disease till today. Until Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 233 confirmed cases. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: BMC To Inoculate 1,34,833 Children in Nine Months to Five Years Age Group; City Reports 11 New Cases, One Suspected Death.

Maharashtra | Mumbai reported 23 new cases of measles today. Till now, a total of 15 deaths have been reported due to the disease. — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

