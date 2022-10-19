In a shocking incident, a woman from Delhi was abducted and gang-raped by 5 men in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. SP City Ghaziabad said that on October 18, the Nandgram police received info about a woman lying near Ashram Road. "Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi&had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram," he added. The SP also said that four of the five accused have been arrested. "It is being said that they have a property dispute & the matter is sub-judice. We're taking all necessary action," he said. Lucknow Gang-Rape Case: Autorickshaw Driver, Accused of Raping Girl With Accomplice, Arrested After Brief Encounter (Video).

Delhi Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad

After her brother dropped her off, 5 people -who were known to her- took her away & gang-raped her. FIR registered. 4 people nabbed. It is being said that they have a property dispute & the matter is sub-judice. We're taking all necessary action: Nipun Agarwal, SP City(Ghaziabad) pic.twitter.com/mKmpArCEWf — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

