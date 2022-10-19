In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pardesh's Lucknow, the police arrested an absconding accused who was wanted in a gang rape case. According to reports, the case was registered under the Vibhuti Khand police station area. The accused identified as Imran was arrested by the police in an encounter near Kathouta crossroads in Vibhuti Khand. Hyderabad Shocker: School Principal’s Driver Rapes Four-Year-Old Kindergarten Girl in Banjara Hills Area, Gets Beaten Up by Parents; Video Goes Viral.

Gang Rape Accused Arrested After Encounter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)