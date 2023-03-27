Light rain may continue over parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha until March 28 or 29. Thereafter, another spell of rain may commence over these states from night of March 30 and may continue until April 2nd. East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will also receive light to moderate rain between March 30 and April 2, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The IMD also forecasted rains and Thunderstorms over northwest India from night of March 29. Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall in Parts of State, Hailstorm Hits Sriganganagar.

Weather Forecast and Update

(i) A fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm over Northwest India from night of 29th March, 2023. (ii) A fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm activity very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim on 30th & 31st March, 2023. pic.twitter.com/taFg2CGqcz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 27, 2023

