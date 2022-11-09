In what can be termed as a unique celebration, a man celebrated the birthday of his lambs in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. "My goat gave birth to several lambs. I celebrated it by cutting cake & playing the DJ," the man said. According to reports, the man and his wife, who live in Kanshi Ram colony, invited all their relatives and friends and cut a cake on the occasion. Interestingly, the couple had also arranged for a DJ. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Couple Celebrate Birthday of Their Goat Kids

A man celebrated the birthday of lambs in Uttar Pradesh's Banda "My goat gave birth to several lambs. I celebrated it by cutting cake & playing the DJ," he said (08.11) pic.twitter.com/78YLQaEFuw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2022

Man Celebrates Birthday of Lambs

