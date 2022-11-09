In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, women were seen fighting with each other after water entered into their field in Kaushambi district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, women can be seen engaging in a fight and using sticks to beat each other after the water entered into one of their fields. According to reports, the incident took place on November 6. The police has filed a case on both sides after the video went viral on social media. Reportedly, one person each has been injured in the fight. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Viral Video: Dog Named Julie Fights and Kills 7-Feet-Long Snake Slithering Near His Owner in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

Women Clash With Each Other Over Water Going Into the Field

