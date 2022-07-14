Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that a Monkey Pox positive case is reported. The patient is a traveller from UAE. "He reached the state on 12th July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR," she said. After the case was reported, the Kerala Health Department issued guidelines on Monkeypox.

Check tweet:

Kerala Health Dept has issued guidelines on Monkey Pox. The patient is quite stable, and all the vitals are normal. The primary contacts are identified - his father, mother, taxi driver, auto driver, and 11 passengers of the same flight who were in adjacent seats: Veena George pic.twitter.com/37RaFDHlnS — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

