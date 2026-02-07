In a frightening incident in Kerala, a youth riding a motorcycle narrowly escaped death. The biker reportedly lost balance suddenly, causing him to fall directly in front of an oncoming bus. For a few tense moments, it appeared a fatal accident was inevitable. However, the bus driver reacted swiftly and managed to stop in time, saving the youth’s life. The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral, highlighting road safety concerns. Valsad Accident Caught on Camera: Man Crushed to Death After Container Falls Off Moving Truck in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Narrow Escape for Youth in Kerala

जाको राखे साइयां, मार सके न कोय केरल में यह कहावत एक बार फिर सही साबित हुई है. जब बाइक सवार का संतुलन अचानक बिगड़ गया, जिससे वह सामने आ रही बस नीचे आ गिरा. लेकिन जान बच गई. pic.twitter.com/1xpe6uqZ4m — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)