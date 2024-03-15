Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, March 15, said that they have been given two seats in Gujarat under the INDIA alliance, Bhavnagar and Bharuch. "We have very strong candidates and we are sure that the people of Gujarat will make us win both seats," he added. Speaking about Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal said they received a lot of support from the people of Gujarat in the last elections. "We received 14% vote and because of Gujarat, we became National Party," he stated. The Delhi CM also said that AAP leaders will work for the people of Gujarat and will also raise their voices. AAP Govt Has Built 31 Flyovers in Nine Years in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal After Inaugurating Three-Lane Flyover at Moti Nagar (Watch Video).

AAP Gets Two Seats for Lok Sabha Elections in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "We received a lot of support from the people of Gujarat in the last elections... We received 14% vote and because of Gujarat, we became National Party. We have been given two seats under the INDIA… pic.twitter.com/s6NpWsmLUP — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)