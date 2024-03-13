New Delhi, March 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the AAP government has built 31 flyovers in the city over the last nine years and provided all possible benefits to citizens. Inaugurating a three-lane flyover at Moti Nagar, Kejriwal said it will cut down the travel time for commuters and provide relief to them from traffic snarls. Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt Over CAA, Says 'People Across Country Want Citizen Amendment Act To Be Withdrawn' (Watch Video)

"This flyover will provide relief to people from traffic jams. We have built around 31 flyovers since we came to power. What the previous governments have done in 75 years, we have done more in the last nine years. All it takes is the will to do the work," he said.

बधाई दिल्ली। आज से मोती नगर रिंग रोड पर बना 3-लेन का फ़्लाई ओवर शुरू हो रहा है। इसके चालू होने से लोगों को यहाँ ट्रैफ़िक-जाम से राहत मिलेगी। https://t.co/wNmYDgz6um — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2024

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has government provided all possible benefits to citizens -- from free electricity to good education. "Our government schools are so good that there is no difference between the children of the rich and the poor. We have fixed the government hospitals, opened mohalla clinics, provided free bus rides to women," he said.