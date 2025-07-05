A 17-year-old student from Nisarga Layout sustained critical injuries after being hit by a BMTC bus in Jigani near Anekal on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred as he attempted to cross a busy road to board his school bus, which had stopped on the opposite side. CCTV footage shows the boy colliding with the bus’s left side and falling. The BMTC driver stopped immediately and, with a parent who witnessed the incident, rushed the boy to a nearby hospital. Eyewitnesses claim the school bus driver failed to assist. The boy was initially in critical condition but is now reportedly out of danger. Accident Caught on Camera in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Speeding Car Rams Into People Outside Kala Ganpati Temple in CIDCO Area, 5 Injured; Terrifying Videos Surface.

Accident in Bengaluru (Disturbing Video)

Caught on Camera | Teen Critically Injured After Being Hit by BMTC Bus While Chasing College Bus In Bengaluru A 17-year-old PUC student was seriously injured near Jigani (Anekal Taluk) while trying to catch his college bus. As the bus began to move before he could reach it, he… pic.twitter.com/Acr0fGxEq8 — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) July 4, 2025

