In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a speeding car rammed into several people in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The unfortunate incident occurred around 9.15 AM near the "Kala Ganpati" temple in the CIDCO area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. At least five people were injured, with two of them seriously injured in the accident. A CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, the speeding car can be seen ramming into people standing outside the entrance of the Kala Mandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Police officials said that the car driver fled from the spot after the accident. It is learnt that the driver identified as Prashant Eknath Magar (30) was returning home after playing tennis at the Divisional Sports Complex in the Garkheda area. The accident occurred as Magar lost control of the vehicle near the service road by Kala Ganpati temple. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed As Car Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Speeding Car Hits Several People In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Trigger Warning)

#WATCH | Speeding Car Dashes Several People In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/7lshF2Edb4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 4, 2025

CCTV Footage of Accident Surfaces

Maharashtra: A speeding car rammed into devotees at the entrance of Kala Mandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s CIDCO area. Several people were seriously injured, and the temple stairs and railing were damaged. The incident was captured on CCTV footage pic.twitter.com/ok5J0m2DSZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2025

