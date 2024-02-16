A devastating accident occurred in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one student and severe injuries to another. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, unfolded as a speeding car veered off the road, jumped over a pedestrian walkway, and crashed through a railing, hitting the two students who were walking on the footpath. The impact was so severe that it caused significant damage to the railing. The surviving student is reported to be in a critical condition. Accident Caught on Camera in Dharmapuri: Four Dead, Eight Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

Delhi Accident Video

फूटपाथ पर चलना भी सुरक्षित नहीं. देखिए कैसे दिल्ली के पटेल नगर में दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ. फूटपाथ पर जा चढ़ी एक गाड़ी, जिसकी चपेट में दो युवक आ गये. इस हादसे में एक युवक की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरे की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/x7aUrC4zMc — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 15, 2024

