A speeding car lost control on Suryapet Road in Jangaon, crashing into eight parked bikes and injuring three people. A woman sustained severe injuries, while two others suffered minor wounds. The shocking incident, caught on CCTV, surfaced on the internet on February 17, Initial reports suggest that the driver, a young man, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Authorities are investigating the matter, and calls for stricter measures against drunk driving have intensified following the incident. Accident Caught on Camera in Hardoi: Parked Car Flips in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle, UP Police Responds (Watch Video).

Speeding Car Rams Into 8 Bikes on Suryapet Road

A speeding car lost control and rammed into 8 bikes on #Suryapet Road in #Jangaon. Causing a woman suffered grievous injuries, while 2 others escaped with minor injuries. The terrifying moment was captured on #CCTV. The #CarAccident raised serious #RoadSafety concerns. Suspects… pic.twitter.com/hnQ21KfymI — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 17, 2025

