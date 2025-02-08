A high-speed car crash in Hardoi led to a dramatic accident as a vehicle went airborne after colliding with a parked car on the roadside. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has since gone viral on social media. The impact left the parked car severely damaged, while the sudden crash created panic among bystanders. Authorities were alerted, and police have begun investigating the matter. Responding to the incident, Hardoi Police issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "The Station House Officer of Kotwali City has been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary action. Hardoi Road Accident: 10 People Including 6 Women Killed, 4 Others Injured After Truck Hits Auto in Uttar Pradesh's Bilgram Area (Watch Video).

Parked Car Flips in Air After Being Hit by a Speeding Vehicle

संदर्भित प्रकरण में प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली शहर को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) February 8, 2025

