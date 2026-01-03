A shocking road accident has been reported from Telangana’s Hanumakonda, where a motorcyclist was run over by a lorry carrying LPG cylinders, leading to his death on the spot. The incident, which occurred in the Kamalapur area, was captured on CCTV and has since surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention. According to visuals from the footage, the biker attempted to overtake the heavy vehicle from the left side. While speeding up, he appeared to lose balance, possibly due to loose gravel along the edge of the road. The motorcycle skidded moments later, causing the rider to fall directly under the front wheel of the moving lorry. Passers-by rushed to the spot immediately after the accident, but the biker succumbed to his injuries instantly. As of now, it remains unclear whether the lorry driver has been detained or if any official action has been initiated. Police are reportedly examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Rampur Road Accident: Overloaded Lorry Overturns on Bolero SUV After Colliding with Divider in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Dies (Disturbing Video).

Hanumakonda Accident: Biker Killed in Lorry Collision

#Kamalapur 🚨⚠️Disturbing Visuals#Intersection - Looks like speeding motorcycle tried to overtake lorry from the left, loose sand/gravel on concrete, tyres won’t hold well - Scooter heading on the wrong side @DriveSmart_IN pic.twitter.com/rw2rTq9eUf — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

