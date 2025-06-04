A shocking accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Lucknow’s Madeyganj area, when a speeding Maruti Brezza, driven by a woman, lost control and ran over pedestrians outside Shia PG College. The vehicle struck several people on the roadside before crashing into a pole. One person, 45-year-old Virendra Pandey, died during treatment, while a 10-year-old boy and a woman were seriously injured. The driver, allegedly driving recklessly, has been taken into custody. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a full investigation. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Assam: Woman Killed After Being Flung by Speeding Car, Run Over by Truck in Bajali; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Lucknow

