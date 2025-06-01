A horrifying road accident in Assam’s Bajali district has reignited public outrage over traffic safety. Caught on camera, the incident shows a speeding Hyundai car losing control after an e-rickshaw made a sudden, erratic turn. The car veered sharply, striking a woman standing roadside. The impact flung her into the air for nearly three seconds before she landed violently across the road. Moments later, an oncoming truck ran over her, killing her instantly. The graphic video, now viral on social media, captures the terrifying chain of events and bystanders’ shocked reactions. Accident Caught on Camera in Gorakhpur: 4 Youths Killed As Motorcycle Crashes into Speeding Car While Overtaking Tractor; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Accident in Assam (Trigger Warning)

Watch: A Tragic accident held in NH -27, Bajali district,Assam. Advocate Nazma Yasmin killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler. The incident was caught on CCTV.#CCTV#Accident #HighWay #Assam pic.twitter.com/p1RQwCFPQF — shah sharuwar alom (@shahsharuwar2) June 1, 2025

